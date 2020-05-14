Adeline H. Jezuit, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Adeline was the dearest daughter of the late Victoria and Michael Jezuit. She was preceded in death by 13 siblings, and she was a loving aunt and great aunt of many. Due to the Covid19 outbreak all services are private. Anyone who wishes to drive in the funeral procession to St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles is welcome to gather at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please understand that you will not be allowed to exit your car at the funeral home or the cemetery. For more Information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.