Adeline L. Dobis (nee Szczepkowski), beloved wife of Robert Dobis; loving mother of Robert (Candy), Ronald, William (Kathleen) and the late James Dobis; devoted grandmother of Eric (Katie), Brian (Jennifer), Maxwell and Michael Dobis; dearest great grandmother of Henry, Adeline and Kylie; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Adeline was a member of the seniors of St. Elizabeth Seton and St. Mary senior club. Visitation Thursday 3 to 8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the state of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep you visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines face masks and social distancing is required. The coffee lounges are not available for use so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info (708) 532-3100