Adeline M. Becia (nee Bonaguro), age 88, of Fayetteville, AR, formerly of Naperville, IL 1967-2019, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR. She was born November 2, 1931 in Morton Grove, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville a with private entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com and sign the online guest book or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.