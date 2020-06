Adeline M. Becia (nee Bonaguro), age 88, of Fayetteville, AR, formerly of Naperville, IL 1967-2019, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, AR. She was born November 2, 1931 in Morton Grove, IL.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville a with private entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com and sign the online guest book or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.