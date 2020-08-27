1/
Adeline M. Miceli
Adeline M. Miceli, nee Marra; of Oak Brook, IL. Loving wife of the late Ernest Hansen; loving mother of Steven (Irene) Hansen, Elaine Krueger, and Diane (Thomas Joseph) Hansen; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey and Dina Janicke, Paul Macey and Mark Hansen; cherished great-grandmother of Lyla, Amelia, Lisa, Julianna, Marissa, Logan and Pierce. Adeline was the longtime owner and operator of Scout Electric Supply Company of Lyons, IL. Visitation Friday, August 28th, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 11:00 AM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com

Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For Information: 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
