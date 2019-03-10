Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Adeline Pan
Adeline Pan, age 89; Dearly beloved wife of the late Reno; Loving mom of Wayne (the late Kathy), David (Barbara), Lory (Jeff) Burda and Julie (Tom) Palcheck; Loving grandma of Justin (Shauna), Stacie (Steve), Eric (Chrissy), Carly (Adam), Michael (Courtney), Paul John (Jaclyn), Tara, Tressa and Tommy; and great grandma of 9; Dearest sister of the late Bart (the late Glory), the late Nelo, the late Toni (the late Roger) Grivetti; Sister in law of the late Evelyn (the late Natale) Cusinato; Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave., funeral prayers Monday 10:00 a.m. at funeral home to St. Cyprian Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
