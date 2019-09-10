|
|
Adeline T. Novinski, nee Trzaska. Age 95 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Edward V. Novinski. Loving mother of Edward (Susan) Novinski and Mary (Philip) Carragher. Cherished grandmother of Edward R. (Caitlin) Novinski, Sarah (Michael) Dehler, Maggie, Michael and John Carragher. Great-grandmother of Keegan and Ellie Novinski. Dear sister of the late Jean Leck, Irene Larmon and Edward Trzaska. Visitation Thursday, September 12, 9-10:30 a.m., at St. Stephen Protomartyr Church, 1280 Prospect, Des Plaines. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Mass Cards are preferred. For info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019