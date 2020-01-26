|
|
Adeline Tadel passed away peacefully under the care of VITAS Hospice and the attentive staff at Franciscan Village Mother Theresa Home in Lemont, Illinois on January 3, 2020 aged 103. She is survived by her two children; Ronald (Patrice) (late Anita) and Sandra (Keith Adams), one brother Stanley (Selma) Walczak; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews that helped in her later years. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Waldislava Walczak, her beloved husband Edward, brother Witolt (Helen) Walczak and sisters Regina (Martin) Oldenberg and Elokoda "Betty" (Matt) Nowicki. A memorial mass will be celebrated February 1, 2020, St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, Franciscan Village 1270 Franciscan Drive in Lemont, IL. 10:30 AM to 11:30 Gathering, 11:30 to 12:30 Mass. A memorial service will be held at St. Boniface Church in Chetek WI. Date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Francis of Assisi Chapel at Franciscan Village or St. Boniface Church 419 3rd Street Chetek WI 54728. Info and full obituary at www.markiewiczfh.com Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020