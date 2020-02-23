Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Ghost Church
Wood Dale, IL
View Map

Adelle H. Rogalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelle H. Rogalski Obituary
Adelle H. Rogalski nee Schutt, Beloved wife of the late LeRoy; Loving mother of Eileen (James) Jastrzebski, Gary (Donna), Steven (Kristina) and Richard (Kelly); Devoted Grandmother of Alexis, Ryan, Alyssa and Matthew; Dear sister of Florence Monaco; Fond aunt. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 pm and Monday 10:00 am until time of funeral, 11:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale. Mass 12:00 pm. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -