Adelle H. Rogalski nee Schutt, Beloved wife of the late LeRoy; Loving mother of Eileen (James) Jastrzebski, Gary (Donna), Steven (Kristina) and Richard (Kelly); Devoted Grandmother of Alexis, Ryan, Alyssa and Matthew; Dear sister of Florence Monaco; Fond aunt. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 pm and Monday 10:00 am until time of funeral, 11:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale. Mass 12:00 pm. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020