On November 11, 2020, Adile (Ozturk) Cleland, our loving, devoted mother, surrendered to a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 85. Born in Gaziantep, Turkey she graduated from Nursing School in Istanbul, and while working at the local American Hospital, met her loving husband, Paul Edward Cleland. Adile's intelligence, thoughtfulness, empathy, infectious smile, and sense of humor will never be forgotten by all whose lives she touched. She was the beloved mother of Tamara, Paul, and Sabrina, and proud grandmother of Kent, Jon, Evan, Laurent, and Jonas. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul and grandson Kent. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Adile's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Alzheimer's Association
or Feeding America.