|
|
Adolf Mausser, 90 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of Klotilda (nee Dimnik); loving father of Anita (James) Weinshenk, and Loretta Lee (Ronald) Johnson; loved grandfather of Jaime (Bill) Blumthal, Jonathan (Kasha) Weinshenk, Jessica (Bart) Mack, Rachel (Chase) Clarke, and Kaitlin (Matthew) Rossi; dearest great grandfather of Ryan, Evan, Lily, Claire, Caden, and Payton; dear brother of Elsa Schmidt; the late Josef, John, Eduard Mausser, and Mildred (Joe) Schmidt; cherished brother-in-law of Mary Mausser and the late Albert Schmidt. Visitation from 11:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm, Wednesday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts., Ill. Entombment All Saints. In lieu of flowers memorials to P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5041, appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019