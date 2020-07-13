Adolf Pliess

Age 85, beloved husband of the late Lydia nee Bendik. Loving father of the late Roland. Dear brother of the late Dina Rudys, late Anna Schaefer and the late Otto Pliess. Survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Adolf served in the US Army Reserves. Lying in state Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:30 am to time of funeral service at 11 am at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. 9000 S. Menard, Oak Lawn, 60453. Memorials appreciated to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment at Bethania Cemetery. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park, 708-499-3223.





