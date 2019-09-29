Home

Adolf Trenkenschu, 81, of Long Grove was born on January 9, 1938 in Halbstadt, a German village of the Ukraine, and immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1958. Adolf was a veteran of the United States Army. Adolf passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 in his forever home amidst his redwood trees in Guerneville, CA. Adolf was the beloved husband of Karin; dear brother of Lidia and Lena; loving father of Robert (Gail) and Tina (Johannes); cherished grandfather of Lara (Brian), Erich, Stefan, Willem, and Evan and great grandfather of Brady and Eleanor. Adolf was a gifted engineer with many patents, who was passionate about his work and ownership of Grot Tool & Mfg Co. and Prairie Seating Corp. He was a long time member of the Rheinischer Gesang Verein and cherished the friendships and music of this incredible Mannerchor. Adolf was loved by his family and dear friends, and he will be deeply missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
