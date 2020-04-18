|
|
Adolfo Magararu Montesa born on October 2, 1945, of Masaguisi Bongabong Oriental Mindoro, Philippines – passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Efegenia & Vivencio Montesa and his sister, Emeline Montesa Rodriguez. He is survived by his siblings Nolasco Montesa, Renerio Montesa, Erwin Montesa, Annalie Montesa Maghuyop and Vic Montesa.
He is also survived by his children Sigrid Michelle Santos & her husband Dary Santos, Joy Hazel De Luna & her husband Joseph De Luna, Christopher Montesa, Adolfo J. Montesa II & his wife Candi Hughes Montesa, with grandchildren: Renae Santos, Alyssa Santos, Kamryn Santos, Sage Santos, Isabella Montesa, Madeline Montesa, Elizabeth Montesa, Adolfo J. Montesa III, Tristan De Luna and Merritt Montesa.
He was a devout Catholic. He attended St. Joseph Academy and then pursued a BA in Education and played basketball at National University in Manila. He was an elementary school teacher in his native home of the Philippines. He then immigrated to the United States in 1974 where he worked for Detroit Macomb Riverview Hospital, in computer administration, for over 20 years. As a tribute to the American dream, he started his own transportation company, which he owned and operated until his passing.
Adolfo had an insatiable appetite for good food, storytelling, oldies music and was a passionate admirer of cars and watches. He was loved by all his family and friends. Many adopted him as a brother and confidant, and he will be remembered by all the lives he touched and changed.
Due to the current public health crisis, in memoriam observation and services will be held in the Detroit metro area and the Chicagoland area, in later-2020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2020