Adra "Ginger" Nawrocki, McElray, 84, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nawrocki. Dear mother of Kathryn (Kenneth) Donofrio, Thomas Nawrocki, and the late Stephen Nawrocki. Loving grandson of Tony Shea Donofrio. Dear sister of Marjorie Manak, Caryl Singer, the late Dennis McElray and James McElray. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial visitation Friday, November 15, 3 PM to 7 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, and Saturday, November 16, 10 AM, until time of the memorial service at 11 AM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 9, 2019