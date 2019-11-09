Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adra Nawrocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adra Nawrocki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adra Nawrocki Obituary
Adra "Ginger" Nawrocki, McElray, 84, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nawrocki. Dear mother of Kathryn (Kenneth) Donofrio, Thomas Nawrocki, and the late Stephen Nawrocki. Loving grandson of Tony Shea Donofrio. Dear sister of Marjorie Manak, Caryl Singer, the late Dennis McElray and James McElray. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial visitation Friday, November 15, 3 PM to 7 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, and Saturday, November 16, 10 AM, until time of the memorial service at 11 AM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now