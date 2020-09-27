Adri Hermine Joan Veldhuyzen van Zanten Kuhr, 85, of Lincolnwood, formerly from Plainfield, passed peacefully, September 9, 2020. Ati, has the legacy of a full life helping others. Her passion-fueled career started as a nurse in the Netherlands, and through the years she spent raising her family and providing child care, Ati pursued her US nursing credentials. She rose to the ranks of Head Registered Nurse, managing a team of skilled practitioners, and was regarded as one of the top nursing care providers by her colleagues at Grant Hospital.



In retirement, Kuhr loved to travel with her favorite companion Otto Bosman, going to plays & movies, playing games, swimming, and especially loved her stained glass classes and art work, of which she was quite accomplished.



Ati treasured spending time with her family and friends. Kuhr leaves an extended family: two cherished sons, Edward (Nancy) Kuhr, grand-daughter, Katherine Spath and Peter (Jennifer) Kuhr and three married grandchildren: Justin (Shawna) Kuhr with great grand-daughter Abbie, Amanda (Isaac) Beaver with great grand-daughter Iris, and Hanna (James) Miskemin. Ati leaves a sister, Margaret Prokop, Canada.



Preceded in death by two loving spouses, Jean Louis Kuhr and Otto Bosman and her beloved daughter Carol Kuhr. Also her parents, Herman Marie Veldhuyzen van Zanten and Janna Kaatje van Leeuwen, and a sister, Marijke Rook of the Netherlands.



Per Ati's final wishes, private arrangements with family have already taken place. In 1994, Ati was the recipient of a donor heart. This gift provided her an extra vibrant 26 years of life.



In remembering Ati, The Kuhr Family encourages you to consider organ donation and discuss it with your family. Fill out your driver's license to be a donor, no matter what age you are. Ati would often explain, "don't send your organs to heaven, heaven knows we need them here on earth."





