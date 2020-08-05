Adrienne Cozzi, nee Misluck, of Lombard. Beloved wife of Frank R. Cozzi; loving mother of Dawn (Bill) Garcia, Michael Cozzi, Daniel Cozzi, and Joseph (Kim) Cozzi; devoted grandmother of Alyssa Garcia, Emily Garcia, William Garcia, Amanda Garcia, and Jake Garcia; fond sister of the late Janice Ranallo and the late Jack Misluck; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, August 6th, from 8:45AM until time of prayers at 9:30AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral, Thursday, August 6th at Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan G. Komen or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net
.