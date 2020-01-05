Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of River Forest
7551 Quick Ave.
River Forest, IL
Adrienne Allen, age 98, of River Forest, formerly of Oak Park; devoted daughter of the late John J. and Jennie Allen. Adrienne was a graduate of Rosary College in River Forest, a longtime member of the 19th Century Club in Oak Park and a devoted longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of River Forest. She worked for over forty years at Paine Webber (now UBS) in Chicago before her retirement in the early 80's. She is survived by many dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of River Forest, 7551 Quick Ave., River Forest on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Presbyterian Church of River Forest are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
