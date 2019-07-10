Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
Adrienne Cohen Obituary
Adrienne "Cookie" Cohen; beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bernie"; loving mother of Stuart (Geri) Cohen and Sandi (Neil) Bauer; proud grandmother of Allison (Dr.Jeffrey) Goldstein, David (Arielle) Cohen, Andrew Cohen, and Matthew (fiancee Jenna Harris) Bauer, and Joey Bauer, and great grandmother of Chloe, Mason, and Noah Goldstein, and Nellie Cohen; dear sister of the late Adele (the late Philip) Wallerstein; fond daughter of the late Abe and Rae Solomon. Service Wednesday 11:00 AM in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Contributions may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077, 847-679-3311, lesturnerals.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
