Adrienne June Jacobs
Adrienne June Jacobs, 77, of Skokie. Beloved mother of Betsy (Tim) Moeller and David (Christine) Jacobs; proud grandmother of Evan, Erin, Ava and Harlow; sister of Sandra Rauer (Allen) Hoffman; cherished daughter of the late Benjamin and Edith Rauer. Due to current events, services will be private. Memorial contributions to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (http://support.mymsaa.org/site/TR?pxfid=14926&pg=fund&fr_id=1350) appreciated. For information 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 4, 2020.
