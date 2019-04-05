|
Adrienne Kaye nee Stelmaszek, age 78, passed away on April 3, 2019. Devoted wife to late husband Paul, loving mom to Judi (Chris) Johnson, Eric Zencka and Dawn Zencka; and attentive neighbor to many in Albany Park. Adrienne was a familiar face in the community as she enjoyed getting to know people and learn their stories. Her curiosity to learn also made her a constant figure at the Harold Washington Library. A public visitation will take place at Drake & Sons Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago IL 60625 from 3 to 9pm on Sunday, April 7. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the Chicago Public Library Foundation cplfoundation.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019