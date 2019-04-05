Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
For more information about
Adrienne Kaye
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrienne Kaye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrienne Marie (Yemina) Kaye


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adrienne Marie (Yemina) Kaye Obituary
Adrienne Kaye nee Stelmaszek, age 78, passed away on April 3, 2019. Devoted wife to late husband Paul, loving mom to Judi (Chris) Johnson, Eric Zencka and Dawn Zencka; and attentive neighbor to many in Albany Park. Adrienne was a familiar face in the community as she enjoyed getting to know people and learn their stories. Her curiosity to learn also made her a constant figure at the Harold Washington Library. A public visitation will take place at Drake & Sons Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago IL 60625 from 3 to 9pm on Sunday, April 7. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the Chicago Public Library Foundation cplfoundation.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drake & Son Funeral Home
Download Now