nee Ahlbach, age 88. Loving wife of the late Robert S. Beloved mother of Scott (Katherine), the late Randall "Randy", and Kevin R. (Nancy). Grandmother of five. Sister of the late Margaret (late Frank) O'Leary, Mary (late Ed) Schroeder, Richard (late Rose), Elizabeth (late Herman) Neumann, Frances (late Richard) McCurrie, Florence (late Thomas) Feeley, Joseph (late Margaret), John, Clara, and Lillian. Funeral Prayer Service Monday, October 7th 9:45 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Faustina Kowalska Church mass 10:30 a.m. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019