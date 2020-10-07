1/
Agnes Brown
Agnes 'Chris' Brown, age 84, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom Brown; loving mother of Kevin Brown, Maureen (Jenny Prey) Brown, the late David Brown and Patricia (Jeff) Beasley; loving grandmother of Erin, Maggie and Stella; dear sister of Bridget (Dan) Konieczka, Betty, Margaret, Alice, Charlie, Brian, James and Bart; sister-in-law of Rosemarie Panattoni; and fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation on Friday, Oct. 9th, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Funeral prayers on Sat. Oct. 10th at 9:15 a.m. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home. Procession to Our Lady of Victory Church, for 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Mom, your dry wit will be missed. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kolbus-John V. May
OCT
10
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Kolbus-John V. May
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Funeral services provided by
Kolbus-John V. May
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
October 4, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
