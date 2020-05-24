Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Blaney and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Agnes C. Blaney (nee Leyden), at rest May 19, 2020; Beloved wife of 55 years to James Blaney; Mother of James (Dawn) and Michael (Laura) Blaney; Grandmother of Patrick, Peter, Jack, Maggie, Bridget, Ashley, Michael, and Lucy; Sister of Eleanor (late Noel) Lynch, the late Joseph (Mary Ann) Leyden, the late Theresa (late Ed) Urbanski, the late Anna Leyden, the late Thomas (late Mary), and the late Gertrude Leyden; Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; Due to the current Covid-19 government restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately; A Celebration of Life, in honor of Agnes, will take place at a later date; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Misericordia or the St. Vincent de Paul Society; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.