Agnes Dorothy Phillips was born on November 15, 1932 to Edward and Agnes Hellmuth in Chicago IL., and passed away June 25, 2019 in Oklahoma City at the Mercy Hospital after a short illness. Beloved wife of Joseph Phillips, loving mother of Joseph Phillips, Jr., Edward Phillips and the late Mary Lu Phillips; dear sister of Lucille Roth, the late Rita Smith and the late Mary Ann Gemmell. Dorothy was raised in the Chicago area, and graduated from Visitation High School in 1951. On May 23, 1953 she married Joseph Phillips in Chicago. Mrs. Phillips was a proud McDonald's owner. She owned and operated her first McDonald's in December of 1978 in Canton, IL., and in July of 1983 she and her family moved to Clinton, Oklahoma where she owned and operated the McDonald's in Clinton, Elk City, and Weatherford. She was a proud member of the Knights and Ladies of the Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre Of Jerusalem where she reached the highest rank of Dame of the Grand Cross of the Holy Sepulchre. She also was a member of several other groups and supported even more charitable organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, Catholic Charities, Smile Train, Saint Jude and more. She loved birthdays (anybody's birthday). For years she would give birthday parties at McDonald's and enjoyed teaching others how to give them as well. She loved God, Jesus, Mary (Blessed Mother), she loved family and friends. Everyone knew when they would leave to head home from her house that she would say "Here you go, I made a goody bag to keep you nourished and awake for your trip". She loved sports, all sports. Being a charter season ticket holder for 11 seasons, she was a huge OKC Thunder Fan. She would often go with family and friends and had a grand time. Visitation Wednesday, July 3rd, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave., Clarendon Hills, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Eternal Word Television Network, www.ewtn.com, appreciated. Funeral arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL. www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com or 630/968-1000. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019