Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Agnes E. Banton

Agnes E. Banton Obituary
Agnes E. Banton nee Jofre. Beloved wife of the late Gerard L. "Jerry" Banton. Loving mother of Margaret (John Jr.) Debelak, Catherine (John) Grist & Jean Banton. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Kathryn & John. And great grandmother of Nicholas & Joshua. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020
