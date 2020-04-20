|
|
Agnes E. Banton nee Jofre. Beloved wife of the late Gerard L. "Jerry" Banton. Loving mother of Margaret (John Jr.) Debelak, Catherine (John) Grist & Jean Banton. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Kathryn & John. And great grandmother of Nicholas & Joshua. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Private Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020