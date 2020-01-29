Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Agnes G Overton, age 93 of Downers Grove, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late C. Carson Overton, dear mother of Mary (John) Lindberg, Stephen (Mariruth) Overton, Anita (David) Naprstek; loving grandmother to Jim, Elizabeth, Emily and Becca. Last survivor of 8 children to the late Joseph and Mary Grobusky. A visitation will be held on February 7, 2020 from 3-9pm at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL 60532. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 8, 2020 at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Lisle. Entombment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. For more information please call 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020
