(nee Johnston) age 92, Born in Carrintavy, Co. Sligo, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of James, Michael & Richard. Dear sister of Sister Mary Ellen, James (Mary Margaret) & Owen Johnston, Eileen (late John) Browne & Joan (John) Casey and the late; Mary Oates, Joe, Eugene, Edward, John, Michael, Vincent, Sister Marie Eugene & Kathleen Imrie. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 28th from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Wednesday, May 29th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019