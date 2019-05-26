Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Johnson Obituary
(nee Johnston) age 92, Born in Carrintavy, Co. Sligo, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of James, Michael & Richard. Dear sister of Sister Mary Ellen, James (Mary Margaret) & Owen Johnston, Eileen (late John) Browne & Joan (John) Casey and the late; Mary Oates, Joe, Eugene, Edward, John, Michael, Vincent, Sister Marie Eugene & Kathleen Imrie. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 28th from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Wednesday, May 29th, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now