Agnes M. Stasica, nee Neary, age 98 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Casimer C. Stasica of 60 years; fond mother of Charles (Sue) Stasica and the late Terry Stasica; grandmother of Derrick Stasica, Lauren (Joe) Tortorich and Adam Stasica; great-grandmother of Frankie, Ethan, Jude and Claire Tortorich. Agnes was a Charter Member of the Resurrection Club and a Daughter of the British Empire. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Wednesday 11 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 11:30 A.M. Committal Service Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Interment private Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Memorials appreciated to St. Louise de Marillac Church, 1125 Harrison St. LaGrange Park, IL 60526 or St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Ave. Ste. 111, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019