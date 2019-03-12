Home

Services
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
865 S. Church Rd.
Bensenville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
865 S. Church Rd.
Bensenville, IL
View Map
Agnes P. Szepi

Agnes P. Szepi Obituary
Agnes P. Szepi nee Botos, 93 of Bensenville. Beloved wife of the late William Szepi Jr. Loving mother of Rose A. (Joseph) Ricchetti and the late William P. Szepi. Cherished grandmother of Elissa and Philip Ricchetti and William R. Szepi. Agnes was the youngest of 7 late siblings. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Lying in state Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 865 S. Church Rd., Bensenville from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service, 11 AM. Interment private at Forest Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the church greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
