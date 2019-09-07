Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Agnes R. Bilek

Agnes R. Bilek (nee McFee), beloved wife of the late Norman "Bud" Bilek; loving mother of Cathy (the late Ken) Keselica, Frank (Linda), John (Robin), Norman "Noisey" (Cindy), Joe (Cathy) and the late Michael "Mickey" Bilek; devoted grandmother of Barbara and Kenny Keselica, Frankie Bilek, Cathy (Nick) Leno, Jenny Ponzetti, Robyn, Cassey, Johnny, Kevin, Bridget, Nicole, Blaine, Alex, Hanna and Norm Bilek; cherished great grandmother of Benjamin, Greyson and Callie; dear sister of the late John (Phyllis),McFee, Sheila (Tom) Brennan, Mary (Charles) Warner, Chuck McFee and Ed (Lois) Mcfee; fond sister-in-law of Rita McFee; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Will be sorely missed by Faith Marren and many loving relatives and friends. Agnes worked in the lunch room at St. Mary Star of the Sea School for many of years. Visitation Sunday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank IL 60459 to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 7, 2019
