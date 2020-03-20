Home

Ahaphia Kulyk
Ahaphia Kulyk Obituary
Ahaphia Kulyk, 97, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lew. Loving mother of Ewhen (Antoinette) Kulyk. Cherished grandmother of Alexander Kulyk and Elizabeth (Patrick) Kenney. Visitation and Funeral was held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Andrew Living Community in Niles, IL. Ahaphia was interred at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka Funeral Home. Info: 773-278-7767.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020
