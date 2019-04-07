Cocoa, FL - Engineer Ahmed E. Meligi, born Nov. 13, 1941, passed away Mar. 21, 2019, due to a sudden stroke which occurred while sitting at home in his favorite chair on Mar. 14th. He apparently had more strokes at the hospital. He was surrounded by loving family. He is much loved by his wife, Donna of nearly 48 years and many family members and friends both in Egypt and around the world, who loved and will miss him as well.Mr. Meligi received his master's degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University, while dating Donna from Glendale, Calif. They were married Aug. 1971. Mr. Meligi was hired by the Chicago engineering firm, Sargent and Lundy. He eventually rose to vice president. He created the component qualification division for nuclear equipment.He was instrumental in establishing the methodology for determining the useful life of equipment both electric power plant and fossil component.Ahmed was very active in the American Society of Mechanic Engineers, establishing seismic qualifications for designing nuclear equipment. He was written up in Who's Who.He consulted and advised Egyptian Authority on numerous projects and worked with The World Bank.Mr. Meligi retired early from S + L due to health problems. He received a heart transplant in 2006, which blessed us with twelve more beautiful years. Donna (who retired early from AT+T management in Chicago) and Ahmed were a team, working together, enjoying friends, family, sports and travel. Ahmed loved golf, bridge, socializing, friends, family and relaxing at home.He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; step-daughter, Carey; his dear brother; dear sisters; dear uncle and aunt; treasured nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents; two prominent brothers and a sister.A memorial service to honor Mr. Meligi will be held at a later date. The funeral was done previously, according to Islamic belief. The family acknowledges and appreciates the doctors, nurses and staff who gave Ahmed excellent medical supervision throughout the years, both from Loyola University Medical Center and to his current hometown. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary