Our beloved matriarch, Ai Kyung Lee, age 103 of Niles passed away on May 11, 2020.
She was born on December 8, 1916, a cherished only child, to her father Sung Won Yu, a Korean Independence activist who defied the Japanese occupation, and mother Nan Suh Park in Seoul, Korea. While diminutive in stature and soft spoken, she was a determined and purposeful person. She provided food, clothes, and school books, when resources were scarce in Korea, to families in her village outside of Seoul, and who still admire and revere her for her extensive philanthropy.
She survived the Japanese Occupation and the Korean War, and moved to Chicago in 1974. Much of her endless energy was spent on raising her grandchildren. An avid gardener, she spent countless hours tending to her roses and vegetable garden. She was an impressive chef and loved watching Julia Child's cooking shows. She was an active member of the Zion Presbyterian Church (now Vineyard Church) where she was an elected deacon. Passages Charter School for immigrant and refugee families on the Northside of Chicago dedicated its library to her in recognition of her contributions to school children.
She was the wife of Yong San Lee (deceased); steadfast mother to daughters Jong Ae Choi (Byoung Chang) and Jong Sup McCulloch (Jeffrey); loving grandmother to Jean Choi (Peter Zaldivar), Linda Choi (Michael Tai), and Edward McCulloch (Susan); and precious great-grandmother to Audrey Tai and Nina Zaldivar.
A private memorial service will be held with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (www.chicagofoodbank.org) or a local food pantry would be greatly appreciated. For information, contact Oehler Funeral Home at (847) 824-5515.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.