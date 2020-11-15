1/1
Aileen J. Johnson
Aileen J. Johnson, nee Magnuson, age 90 of Orland Park, Illinois at rest November 11, 2020. Born in The Town of Spirit, Wisconsin to the late Harry and the late Jennie Magnuson. Beloved wife of the late Harold, loving mother of Craig (Mary Beth) Johnson, cherished grandmother of Erik (Sydney) Johnson and David Johnson. Her siblings were the late Herbert (Joan) Magnuson and the late Lester (Donna) Magnuson. She had many dear nephews. Aileen finished her career in business but she remembered her days as a teacher and her students very fondly. The joy of her life was her family. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. People may pay their respects at Hillcrest Cemetery in Spirit, WI. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home, Orland Park, IL and Hemer Funeral Services, Medford, WI. Info. (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
