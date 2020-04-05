|
Aimee Romero Silvetti passed away April 2, 2020 in Lake Zurich. She was born December 7, 1928 in Erath, Louisiana to Clomaire and Ella Romero. Aimee was the second youngest in a family of ten. She lived in Maryland and Texas before arriving in the Chicago area and eventually settling down in Morton Grove, where she proudly raised her six children as a single mother. She was dedicated to taking care of her family and was always available to offer a helping hand in the time of need. She placed family above all else and will be profoundly missed by them. Aimee took great pleasure in cooking and baking Christmas cookies, especially. She was trilingual and surprised many people throughout the years by her fluency in Spanish and French. Survivors include her children, Alex (Karen) Garcia, Jerry (Deborah) Silvetti, Perry (Christine) Silvetti, Chris (Joan) Silvetti, Tim (Jana) Silvetti, and Annette (Doug) Sielck; grandchildren, Michelle and Alexis Garcia, Rachel, Tim (Becca), Ted, Christopher, Ryan, Nicole, Lindsey, Carley and Michael Silvetti, Nick, Doug and Brett Sielck and great grandchildren, Vivian, Grace, Tony, Delilah, Emma, and Hudson. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence, Dalton "Pete", and Larice Romero and four sisters Louise LeBouef, Lola Vallot, Nola Lopez, Anita LeBlanc, and grandson, Anthony C.P. (Tony) Silvetti. Services will be held at a later date. Visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to send condolences to the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020