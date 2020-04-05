Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aimee Silvetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aimee (Romero) Silvetti


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aimee (Romero) Silvetti Obituary
Aimee Romero Silvetti passed away April 2, 2020 in Lake Zurich. She was born December 7, 1928 in Erath, Louisiana to Clomaire and Ella Romero. Aimee was the second youngest in a family of ten. She lived in Maryland and Texas before arriving in the Chicago area and eventually settling down in Morton Grove, where she proudly raised her six children as a single mother. She was dedicated to taking care of her family and was always available to offer a helping hand in the time of need. She placed family above all else and will be profoundly missed by them. Aimee took great pleasure in cooking and baking Christmas cookies, especially. She was trilingual and surprised many people throughout the years by her fluency in Spanish and French. Survivors include her children, Alex (Karen) Garcia, Jerry (Deborah) Silvetti, Perry (Christine) Silvetti, Chris (Joan) Silvetti, Tim (Jana) Silvetti, and Annette (Doug) Sielck; grandchildren, Michelle and Alexis Garcia, Rachel, Tim (Becca), Ted, Christopher, Ryan, Nicole, Lindsey, Carley and Michael Silvetti, Nick, Doug and Brett Sielck and great grandchildren, Vivian, Grace, Tony, Delilah, Emma, and Hudson. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence, Dalton "Pete", and Larice Romero and four sisters Louise LeBouef, Lola Vallot, Nola Lopez, Anita LeBlanc, and grandson, Anthony C.P. (Tony) Silvetti. Services will be held at a later date. Visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to send condolences to the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aimee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -