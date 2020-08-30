Aivars Kacerovskis

Aivars "Bill" Kacerovskis, beloved husband of 64 years to Anne (nee Ryan); loving father of Mary (Seref) Marchese-Akgul, Catherine (Rich) Ormsby, Bill (Lorrie Crossett) Kacerovskis, Daniel (Vita) Kacerovskis, Tim (Lisa) Kacerovskis, Anne Marie (Dale) Pizel, Marguerite (Don) Borschel; devoted grandfather of Samantha (Drew) Hudak, Alexa (Luke Bell) Kacerovskis, Erin Kacerovskis, Adam (Kaiti) Kacerovskis, Donnie Borschel, Larissa (David) Garcia, Sam Kacerovskis, Abigail (Andrew) Novak, Hannah Kacerovskis, Kaley Borschel, Emily (Ben) Bearss, Julia Borschel, Olivia Kacerovskis, Kate Kacerovskis; cherished great grandfather of Alida Springer, Kaelyn Springer, Cooper Kacerovskis, Amelia Hudak, David Garcia, Kayden Kacerovskis, Sutton Bell-Kacerovskis, Leyani Garcia; dear brother of the late Ilga (Ray) Moore. Aivars was a proud Latvian immigrant who worked as a State Farm agent for 53 years. He was the host father of 14 foreign students in his life time, and he was past president of Orland Park Rotary club and past president of Orland Park Lions Club. He will be greatly missed. Memorial Visitation Friday, September 4th, 4 to 8 P.M. Memorial Service Saturday, September 5th 11:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909, S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Orland Park Rotary Club P.O. Box 276 Orland Park, IL 60462. For more information (708) 532-3100.