|
|
Al T. Browne, age 92, of West Chicago, passed away on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Ebeling); Loving father of the late Richard, Linda (Rick) Hensel, the late Terri, the late Barbara (Chris) Collins and Jeff (Karen); Grandfather of Sarah (James) Thrasher; Katie (Elle) Hensel, Elizabeth (Ankit) Browne, Michael (Narcis) Hensel and Richard Browne; great-grandfather of Oliver and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore (late Jean) and son-in-law, David Hensel. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St., West Chicago. Interment Private. Contributions in Al's memory may be made to DuPage PADS, 601 West Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187. For Info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019