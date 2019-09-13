Home

Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St.
West Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St.
West Chicago, IL
View Map
Al T. Browne Obituary
Al T. Browne, age 92, of West Chicago, passed away on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Ebeling); Loving father of the late Richard, Linda (Rick) Hensel, the late Terri, the late Barbara (Chris) Collins and Jeff (Karen); Grandfather of Sarah (James) Thrasher; Katie (Elle) Hensel, Elizabeth (Ankit) Browne, Michael (Narcis) Hensel and Richard Browne; great-grandfather of Oliver and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore (late Jean) and son-in-law, David Hensel. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St., West Chicago. Interment Private. Contributions in Al's memory may be made to DuPage PADS, 601 West Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187. For Info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 13, 2019
