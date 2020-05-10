Alan Berman
Alan Berman, loving husband of Fran Green-Kelner. Beloved father of Nancy (Steve) Swartz and Karen (Bob) Mahaffie. Proud grandfather of Matilda (Matt) Schieren, James Mahaffie and Andrew Mahaffie. Dear brother of Carol Belmont. Cherished son of the late Gertrude and Oscar Berman.

Alan was a private practice attorney for many years. Alan loved the outdoors and was an avid sailor, cyclist, and cross-country skier. He loved spending time with friends, good food and drink, bridge, blues and jazz music and dogs, especially golden retrievers. He contributed his time and talents to several organizations, including: the Deerfield Lion's Club, Deerfield Chamber of Commerce, Wheeling Wheelman and As Good as Gold, Golden Retriever Rescue.

He will be missed by family, friends, and his dog Max.

Interment will be private. Donations in Alan's memory can be made to As Good as Gold, Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois, www.asgoodasgold.org.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Fran, We were so sorry to hear about Alan. It must be terrible for you. Our condolences. Laurie and Paul Katz
Paul Katz
Friend
May 9, 2020
Alan was so very attentive to Fran that it was a pleasure to share events such as concerts & theater events together.
Sally Wildman
Friend
