Alan Berman, loving husband of Fran Green-Kelner. Beloved father of Nancy (Steve) Swartz and Karen (Bob) Mahaffie. Proud grandfather of Matilda (Matt) Schieren, James Mahaffie and Andrew Mahaffie. Dear brother of Carol Belmont. Cherished son of the late Gertrude and Oscar Berman.
Alan was a private practice attorney for many years. Alan loved the outdoors and was an avid sailor, cyclist, and cross-country skier. He loved spending time with friends, good food and drink, bridge, blues and jazz music and dogs, especially golden retrievers. He contributed his time and talents to several organizations, including: the Deerfield Lion's Club, Deerfield Chamber of Commerce, Wheeling Wheelman and As Good as Gold, Golden Retriever Rescue.
He will be missed by family, friends, and his dog Max.
Interment will be private. Donations in Alan's memory can be made to As Good as Gold, Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois, www.asgoodasgold.org.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.