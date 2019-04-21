|
Alan G. Cajka, 76, beloved husband of Marilynn "Lynn", nee Schmitz; devoted father of the late Kimberly Cajka-Schmit (Jim Patz); proud grandfather of Abigail Cajka Schmit and Madilyn Mary Schmit; loving brother of Lorraine (George) Brossard and Elaine (the late Steve) Belt; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 AM from Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Monday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Info. 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019