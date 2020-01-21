Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Alan "Al" Cohen, 73; beloved husband for 48 years of Gail nee Baird; loving brother of Norma (the late Wally) Mead; dear uncle of Michael (Lisa) Rossi and Dan Rossi (Amy Hill); devoted son of the late Israel and Belle Cohen and nephew of the late Hyman "Unc" Cohen; treasured brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Wednesday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, and Greater Chicago Food Depository. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
