Alan D'Alba, of Northbrook, born October 25, 1948 and passed away September 7, 2020 after a valiant, year long, battle with pancreatic cancer. Alan was the beloved husband for 37 years of Merle (nee Albert), loving father of Allyson (Joshua) Rieger and Marissa D'Alba; cherished grandfather of the adorable, Ariella and Leor Rieger; treasured son-in-law of Barbara Albert (Henry) Kopka and fond pet parent of Cocoa, cherished brother of Joel (Robyn) and Bruce (Elizabeth) and brothers-in-law, Dr. Brian (Diane) Albert and Mark (Tara) Albert as well as many loving nieces, nephews and many cherished friends. He was the beloved son of the late Louis and Esther D'Alba. Alan graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Miami in Florida, and he owned two Currency Exchanges in the Chicago area before becoming a registered Real Estate Appraiser. He opened Aexact Appraisal Residential Real Estate Services over 20 years ago and recently retired. Alan volunteered for the American Red Cross and The Chicago Architectural Society. He was also a member of the Northbrook American Legion. He loved to garden, cycle and walk. Alan had a long bucket list of amazing adventures that kept his attitude positive up to the end. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.PANCAN.org
, The Northbrook Cancer Wellness Center, www.cancerwellness.org
or the Chicago Chapter of the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/local/illinois
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com