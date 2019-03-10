|
Alan D. Schneegas, age 93, longtime resident of Elmhurst; Navy Submarine Veteran of WWII; 4th degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, devoted longtime Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America; beloved husband of the late Loretta, nee Sullivan; loving father of David, CAPT, USN (Ret.), (Eileen), Peter, William (Jeorjette), Suzanne (Patrick) Mahoney, Margaret "Peggy", Anne Marie (Brian) Norton, Steven, Jennifer Zamarripa and the late John (Lynne) and the late Joseph; proud grandfather of 13; Visitation Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral 10:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Ignatius College Prep Tuition Assistance Fund, 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019