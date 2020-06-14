Alan E. Holliger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan E. Holliger, age 57. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Kruse). Loving step-father of the late Carrie Hovel. Beloved son of Edward and Irene Holliger. Dear brother of David (Vicky), Edward J. (Melissa) and the late Donald. Dear son in law of Joann and Donald Kruse. Dear godfather of Jackie Christian and Nicole Polak. Fond uncle of many.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, services will be private. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, Illinois.

Arrangements entrusted to Richard-Midway Funeral Home

773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved