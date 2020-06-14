Alan E. Holliger, age 57. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Kruse). Loving step-father of the late Carrie Hovel. Beloved son of Edward and Irene Holliger. Dear brother of David (Vicky), Edward J. (Melissa) and the late Donald. Dear son in law of Joann and Donald Kruse. Dear godfather of Jackie Christian and Nicole Polak. Fond uncle of many.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, services will be private. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Arrangements entrusted to Richard-Midway Funeral Home
773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.