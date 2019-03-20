Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Alan Friedman, 74, beloved husband and best friend of Karyl, nee Schulman, for 52 wonderful years; loving father of Ron and Mark; cherished Papa of Alex, Sydney and Jake; devoted son of the late Temma and Jack; dear brother of Myrna (Ed) Frankle and Carol (Sherwin) Field; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Alan was an extreme bowler, a card fanatic and an avid fan of television, movies and theatre. Of Alan's many joys in his life, his family was his greatest, followed closely by bowling. Chapel service Thursday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks Chicago Walk at Alan's team page "Alex's Advocates". For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
