Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Alan Garfin Obituary
Alan Garfin, 59, of Evanston, IL formerly of Gary, IN passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin, Ari and Henry Garfin; his life partner, Janet Olsen; brother, David (Jennifer) Garfin; sister, Dr. Debbie (David Mitchell) Garfin; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Meyer and Florence Garfin.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 pm. Interment will be at Beth El Cemetery, Portage, IN.

Alan was a part of the Let Us Entertain You Restaurants for the past 30 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
