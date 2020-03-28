|
|
May 6, 1930 - March 26, 2020
Alan was born in Chicago, Illinois, the oldest of two siblings and attended Roosevelt High School, the University of Illinois and Roosevelt University. Alan served in the US Army during the Korean War and always spoke deeply of his experiences in the Army. He sold paper products for Mohawk Tablet Company, his family business and was later a salesman for the Xerox Company. He was endlessly curious, always interested in and sharing new endeavors from baking, music, reading, writing poetry and exploring. He loved meeting new people. Alan is survived by his three children, Pamela, Claire (Patrick) and Aron (Lisa) and two grandchildren, Frances and Tyler and his sister Myrna Greene (Charles). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Congregation KAM Isaiah Israel
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2020