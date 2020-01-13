|
Alan H. Levinson of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on January 10, 2020 at age 92. He and his beloved Mickey were looking forward to celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2020. He was the devoted father of Dr. Stephen (Gayle), Michael (Cara), and Ronald (Jodi) and proud grandfather of Aliya (Mike Kehoe), the late Elana, Jonathan, Jennifer and Jeremy. He was cherished by his in-laws, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was an adored friend of many.
Alan, son of Jules and Jeanette Levinson, was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and grew up in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood with his younger brother, the late Jerry Levinson.
Alan graduated from Senn High School in 1945 and then served in the U.S. Navy. He enrolled at Northwestern University following his service, where he graduated in 1950. Alan joined Herbert Realty in Chicago and, together with his partner, Bernard Weissbourd, helped build the company into one of the most prominent real estate development and management companies in the country. The firm became known as Metropolitan Structures, where Alan served as President. Met Structures developed such properties as Illinois Center, a pioneering mixed-use development on the Chicago lakefront, California Plaza, a mixed-use development in downtown Los Angeles, and Nuns' Island, a planned residential community combined with office and industrial space near downtown Montreal. Met Structures also developed the Mercantile Exchange at 10 and 30 South Wacker Drive, One South Wacker, and 2400 Lakeview in Chicago, as well as One Charles Center, an office tower that is part of the renowned Charles Center development in Baltimore. In all of his business endeavors, Alan was a consummate professional, known for his integrity. He was revered by his colleagues and partners for his intelligence, thoughtfulness and humor.
Alan was an avid athlete who enjoyed tennis, golf, bike riding and skiing. Alan and Mickey traveled the world.
Alan's funeral service will be held at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Boulevard, Wilmette, Illinois, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (a cause that he supported generously) at www.afsp.com/donate or by calling Ashly Alberto, Director of Individual Giving at 212-363-3500 (extension 2059). For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 13, 2020