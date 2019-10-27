Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Alan J. Bernick, 83. Beloved husband of the late Bonnie, nee Mandel; loving father of Jonathan, Benjamin, and the late David (Olga); proud grandfather of Alexander and Daniel; dear brother of Niles (Rosalie) Bernick and the late Rita (late Salomon) Stein. Funeral service Monday, Oct. 28, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
