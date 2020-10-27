Alan J. Brown, age 89. Beloved husband of Gay, nee Kavanaugh; dear father of Richard (the late Susan) and the late Barbara Brown; dear step-father of Joseph (Nicole) Dunworth and Chris (Jennifer) Dunworth; loving grandfather of Robert (Karla) Brown, and Calysta, Breanna, Audrey, Christian, and Liam Dunworth; great-grandfather of Isabella and Juliana Brown; devoted son of the late Leroy and Mary, nee Pratt, Brown; fond brother of the late Roy, Sid, Bob, and Richard. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Church, 323 W. Illinois St., Chicago, IL 60654. Social distancing and face masks are required at Assumption Church. Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Charities. For further information www.michalikfuneralhome.com
or call 312-421-0936.