|
|
Alan J. Scher, age 69, cherished father of Michelle (David) Glover and Julie (Tim) Ennesser, devoted grandfather of Nikolai, Victoria and Cody, dear brother of Bruce (Charlene) Scher and Susan (Steve) Rosenberg, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, devoted son of the late Israel and Thelma Scher, dear former husband of Irina Scher, nee Reingold. Founder and owner of Auto Guard in Schaumberg. Graveside service Wednesday 3 PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019