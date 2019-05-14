Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Scher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan J. Scher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan J. Scher Obituary
Alan J. Scher, age 69, cherished father of Michelle (David) Glover and Julie (Tim) Ennesser, devoted grandfather of Nikolai, Victoria and Cody, dear brother of Bruce (Charlene) Scher and Susan (Steve) Rosenberg, fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, devoted son of the late Israel and Thelma Scher, dear former husband of Irina Scher, nee Reingold. Founder and owner of Auto Guard in Schaumberg. Graveside service Wednesday 3 PM at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now